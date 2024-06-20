(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc has scaled back plans for biofuels production at its Cherry Point refinery in the US and its Lingen plant in Germany.

The company won’t proceed with plans for stand-alone biofuels production units at those two facilities, spokesman David Nicholas said by phone. The company will now focus at those sites on what’s known as co-processing, where biofuels feedstocks are used in combination with petroleum.

The comments add detail to an earlier statement, in which BP said it would pause plans at two sites while continuing to assess three for progression. Those three are Kwinana in Australia, Castellon in Spain and Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Nicholas said.

Separately, BP said it would take control of a Brazilian joint venture that makes ethanol from sugarcane.

