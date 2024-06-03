(Bloomberg) -- A landlord for branded business and industrial parks reported higher valuations as rapidly rising rents offset the impact of higher interest rates.

Sirius Real Estate Ltd., which owns about €2.2 billion ($2.4 billion) of office and industrial properties on parks in the UK and Germany, reported valuations that were marginally higher than a year earlier, according to an earnings statement Monday. That’s in stark contrast to a recent string of earnings reports from landlords that own trophy downtown properties whose valuations have been dented by higher borrowing costs.

Higher interest rates have hit the values of some of Europe’s most sought after properties hardest. That’s because prices rose to record levels during the free money era, setting them up for a painful adjustment to higher risk free rates.

Sirius reported a 7.2% increase in its like-for-like rent roll that more than offset the impact of higher yields across its portfolio, which is mostly leased to small- and medium-sized companies on flexible leases. That allowed the landlord to boost its dividend for a 20th consecutive year.

The higher dividends are thanks to “continued occupier demand for our high-quality and affordable products despite macro headwinds,” Chief Executive Officer Andrew Coombs said in the statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.