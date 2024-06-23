(Bloomberg) -- Smartfit Escola de Ginástica e Dança SA, one of the largest fitness chains in Latin America, said it’s in talks to acquire shares in closely held Velocity Academia de Ginástica.

The potential transaction is subject to further contractual negotiations, Smart Fit said in a statement late Sunday. No monetary value was confirmed.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it issued the statement to provide clarification after a June 21 Brazil Journal report discussed its intention to buy Velocity. In addition, Smart Fit wanted to respond to a June 21 letter issued by the Brazilian stock exchange B3 that refers to news published by Estadão/Broadcast+ that said Smart Fit was close to buying Velocity for 180 million reais ($33.1 million).

Smart Fit’s shares have fallen 16% this year, giving it a market capitalization of 12.8 billion reais.

Smart Fit opened its first gyms in Brazil in 2009 and now operates in 14 Latin American countries. The company had 1,244 gyms in Latin America, more than half in Brazil, as of the end of last year.

Velocity has a network of spinning and functional training studios in Brazil and franchises in Mexico, according to the company’s website.

