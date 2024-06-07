(Bloomberg) -- A surprising tax change in agriculture powerhouse Brazil has the potential to make soy grown in the world’s largest bean exporter less competitive with supplies from the US, according to a report from risk management firm Amius Ltd.

The provisional measure, signed Tuesday by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, limits the ability of Brazil’s commodity exporters and processors to monetize tax credits. To compensate, merchants will likely raise soy prices, making beans grown in Brazil less competitive with American soy, at least in the short term.

“In this scenario, there would be a shift in soybean demand to the US, removing Brazil as a competitive source between August and September, thus accelerating the US export program,” Victor Martins, Latin America risk manager for Amius, wrote in the report.

Two dozen industry groups have asked officials in the Lower House and Senate to reject the rule, which has an immediate effect for 120 days. The government will defend the measure, as it’s needed to compensate for an unexpected loss in this year’s budget.

If the government prevails and the rule remains, it could lead to more Brazilian soy exports during the next crop season, Martins wrote, because the measure would discourage domestic consumption.

