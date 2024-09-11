Stellantis’ US Dealers Call Out CEO Tavares for Damaging Brands

(Bloomberg) -- Leaders of Stellantis NV’s US dealer network criticized Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares for the “rapid degradation” of the automaker’s brands and urged him to spend more money to clear old inventory off their lots.

The retailers accused Tavares of “short-term decision making” that boosted profits last year and padded the CEO’s compensation. The moves ended up shrinking the company’s market share and hurting the Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler brands, the national dealer council said in an open letter to Tavares dated Sept. 10.

Tavares has been cutting jobs and slashing capacity at American factories since a plunge in US sales sliced first-half earnings nearly in half. Stellantis has taken steps this year to clear vehicle inventories, including cutting prices and bringing back incentives. But those steps have been insufficient as the company tries to protect its prized profit margins, according to dealers.

“For over two years now, the US Stellantis National Dealer Council has been sounding this alarm to your US executive team, warning them that the course you had set for Stellantis was going to be a disaster in the long run,” the group said in the letter. “A disaster not just for us, but for everyone involved — and now that disaster has arrived.”

Stellantis didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

