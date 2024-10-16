Traders Look for Bonus Rebound on Big Banks’ Wall Street Surge

Pedestrians on Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Wall Street traders gearing up for this weeks Federal Reserve decision kept driving a rotation out of the tech megacaps that have powered the bull market in stocks.

(Bloomberg) -- After a bumper crop of trading results and a gradual rebound in investment banking, Wall Street’s bankers are hoping to cash in on the windfall when bonus season comes around.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted pay costs by 9% in its commercial and investment banking division in the first nine months of the year. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s firmwide compensation expense rose by the same amount, while Morgan Stanley lifted the figure for its Wall Street unit by 4%.

While fortunes can always change in the last quarter of the year, the trend points toward the best year for pay since the banks set revenue records in 2021. It follows two years of consecutive drops in pay as profits retreated from the highs reached during the pandemic.

“The pressure right now is coming largely from incentive comp related to the fee businesses,” Bank of America Corp. CFO Alastair Borthwick told analysts on Monday. “So think about sales and trading up 12%, investment banking up 18%, asset management up 14%.”

Even Citigroup Inc., going through a major overhaul aimed at lowering costs, cited higher incentive compensation tied to revenue growth as it said it must “invest in talent.”

Bonuses in credit, commodities and securitized products are likely to be up, along with equities trading, which drove surges in third-quarter results, according to Michael Karp, the chief executive officer of recruitment firm Options Group. “Equities is going to be a year of people getting paid a ton,” he said.

Still, employee expectations risk outpacing reality — particularly for fixed income and rates traders, Karp said. “People might feel a bit dejected and disappointed,” he said.

In investment banking, where dealmaking has started to rebound after two years of lackluster profits, banks may have to have to fight to retain their top dealmakers.

“They will have to keep their bankers safe from private equity firms and venture firms,” Karp said.

--With assistance from Sridhar Natarajan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.