Zabka’s Stock Market Debut Fuels Hope for Warsaw IPO Awakening

(Bloomberg) -- Zabka Group SA’s $1.6 billion initial public offering has boosted optimism that Poland’s biggest first-time share sale in four years can help spark a listings revival.

The highly-anticipated Warsaw debut of the CVC Capital Partners Plc-backed convenience store chain follows an oversubscribed IPO that is Europe’s fourth-biggest this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, raising hopes of investor demand for future deals.

Zabka is Poland’s largest IPO since e-commerce marketplace Allegro.eu SA’s record offer in 2020, which saw strong gains on its first trading day. The Zabka deal is already seen helping revive issuance appetite, stymied over the past two years by geopolitical and inflation challenges. Croat food retailer Studenac, medical testing firm Diagnostyka SA and IT company Transition Technologies MS may be among firms next to list on the Warsaw bourse.

“Zabka’s offering was large enough to attract foreign investors again to the Polish market,” said Andrzej Bieniek, investment director at Esaliens TFI SA. “They see the company as an interesting proxy for a more affluent segment of the Polish consumer sector.”

Zabka’s owners raised 6.45 billion zloty ($1.6 billion) in its IPO, coming at a time when European firms have sought to list before market focus turns to the upcoming US presidential election. Earlier this month the German publisher of academic journals Springer Nature AG & Co. gained on its first day of trading. Still, not all deals have succeeded, with Spanish bakery firm Europastry SA halting its offering last week.

Zabka hasn’t raised any fresh funds in the IPO. CVC, Partners Group Holding AG and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development are among the sellers. Banks may sell additional shares in the coming weeks through an over-allotment option, which would increase the size of the deal up to 7.42 billion zloty, and the free float to 34.5% from the initially planned 30%. CVC will still keep more than 40% in the company, pledging not to sell another stake within the next 180 days.

The listing of ubiquitous 7-Eleven-styled chain — Poland’s largest — adds another retailer to the group of key Warsaw stocks, reflecting the importance of local consumers to the economy. Apart from Allegro, the WIG20 index includes fast-growing food supermarket chain Dino Polska SA, fashion retailer LPP SA and discount retailer Pepco Group SA.

Investors will now be scrutinizing whether Zabka’s fast pace of openings in Poland will endure a less favorable environment for food retailers. Meanwhile its expansion in Romania under the Froo brand will be viewed as a test of whether the format can achieve growth abroad.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were global coordinators of the share sale. The retail tranche was capped at 5% of the offering.

