Revolut Faces UK Fraud Lawsuit After Scammer Stole €700,000

A screen from the Revolut Ltd. app on a smartphone arranged in London, UK, on Friday, July 26, 2024. Revolut said it received a British banking license from regulators, a move that allows the fintech firm to better challenge traditional banking giants.

(Bloomberg) -- Revolut Ltd. is facing a UK lawsuit that could see it pay a Serbian energy company €700,000 ($735,880) as part of a fraud claim, calling into question the ease that scammers can operate on the fintech platform.

Terna Energy Trading d.o.o instructed its bank to send the €700,000 to a Revolut account it thought belonged to a business partner, according to documents filed at a London court. Terna alleges that the account belonged to a 22-year-old Czech fraudster.

Revolut’s payment system initially froze but then cleared the transfer of the sum without warning or intervention. The money was entirely dissipated by the fraudster through a series of payments made within of hours of its transfer, according to court filings from Terna’s lawyers.

The allegations came to light at an administrative court hearing over costs in London on Friday.

“Despite operating a sizable regulated financial services business, Revolut provided no immediate means of communication by which it could receive suspected fraud reports,” Terna’s lawyers said in the documents. Terna is seeking repayment of the €700,000 plus interest.

The case is one of thousands of complaints against London-based Revolut over authorized push payments scams, where criminals trick people into sending money online to an account outside their control. The fintech firm tops all of its UK rivals in terms of the number of fraud complaints, according to data from Britain’s Financial Ombudsman Service.

Revolut “denies all elements of the claim” and in its defense asked a judge to decide that it’s lawful for it to retain the €700,000 on the basis that it received the money in good faith, according to filings from the fintech’s lawyers. A Revolut spokesperson declined to comment further.

Last year, Revolut also began pushing back more on reimbursement requests from thousands of victims, the FOS data shows, prompting a deluge of complaints.

Regardless, the exploitation of hackers has also been costly. The online bank lost some $20 million in 2022 after criminals managed to capitalize on a flaw in their US payment processing system.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.