BofA Tenders Bonds for Ecuador as New Debt Swap Kicks Off

(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador is embarking on its second debt swap, as it seeks to refinance existing obligations and put savings toward environmental conservation.

Bank of America Corp. is arranging the tender of some of Ecuador’s existing bonds. Those will be replaced with a new loan, with the whole transaction to be financed through bonds issued by Amazon Conservation DAC, a special purpose vehicle based in Ireland, according to a statement on Tuesday. Holders of a series of four of Ecuador’s dollar-denominated transactions are now being asked to tender their notes.

The deal is “part of a broader refinancing operation to channel savings and promote certain conservation and sustainability efforts” of Ecuador, Amazon Conservation DAC said in the statement.

Ecuador’s dollar bonds led gains in emerging markets on Tuesday, on the back of the news. Notes due in 2035 gained as much as 3.9 cents, while bonds maturing in 2030 advanced as much as 4.3 cents, according to indicative pricing compiled by Bloomberg.

A spokesperson for Ecuador’s finance ministry declined to comment, while a representative for Bank of America didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

The deal “should be bond price supportive,” said Ricardo Penfold, a managing director at Seaport Global in New York. He expects the tender to prioritize the 6.9% bonds due 2030, because they have an expected partial amortization in 2026.

A so-called debt-for-nature swap allows a country to get access to more affordable financing, and then allocate any savings toward conservation. The products are rising in popularity with countries including Barbados, the Bahamas and El Salvador all recently having wrapped up similar deals.

It’s the second time that BofA has been involved in a debt-for-nature swap. The first was a $500 million deal in 2023 for Gabon.

Though such swaps remain a niche corner of finance, they’re increasingly attracting the attention of global banks. Others to have completed similar deals include JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Standard Chartered Plc. Credit Suisse, which was acquired by UBS Group AG last year, was the first bank to introduce private investors to the market for debt swaps.

The arrangements typically take place when a country’s debt trades at a discount, and involve guarantees from public finance institutions that backstop lenders and reduce borrowing costs for vulnerable economies.

Last year, Ecuador exchanged $1.6 billion of dollar-denominated bonds for a new $656 million loan in a debt-for-nature swap. That deal is expected to generate more than $1 billion in savings, which will be used to conserve the marine habitats of the Galapagos Islands.

However, the transaction has since drawn scrutiny after a group of nonprofits filed a complaint with the Inter-American Development Bank’s independent investigation mechanism, alleging a lack of transparency. The IDB has since said it will need to be very strict with regard to its safeguards.

Bank of America was among parties laying the groundwork for a deal to help the country manage its debt financing costs in exchange for a pledge to protect part of the Amazon rainforest, Bloomberg reported in September.

The current tender is offering prices ranging between 47.5 and 73 cents on the dollar depending on the specific bond deal. The tender expires on Dec. 10, while final settlement is expected Dec. 17, the statement said.

--With assistance from Colin Keatinge, Stephan Kueffner and Vinícius Andrade.

(Adds bond prices in fourth paragraph, comment in seventh.)

