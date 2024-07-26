Bristol Myers Raises 2024 Profit Forecast on New Drug Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Bristol Myers Squibb Co. raised its 2024 profit forecast after demand for the company’s new medicines helped it beat Wall Street’s second-quarter sales estimates.

Adjusted earnings for the full year will be between 60 cents and 90 cents per share, the Princeton, New Jersey-based drugmaker said Friday in a statement, an increase of 20 cents at the midpoint from its prior projection. All of its biggest medicines beat sales expectations in the second quarter, pushing adjusted earnings to $2.07 per share.

The quarterly performance marks a change in the company’s near-term outlook after questions swirled about its future growth as key drugs face stiff competition and new pricing pressure. A cost-cutting initiative launched earlier this year is also starting to pay off, the company said.

“We feel really good about the business,” Chief Financial Officer David Elkins said in an interview. “Across multiple brands, we have good momentum going into the second half of the year, and that sets us up really well for 2025.”

The company’s shares rose as much as 6.7% before US markets opened. They had lost 14% this year through Thursday’s close.

Bristol is facing an uncertain future as two of its biggest sellers — the blood thinner Eliquis and the cancer immunotherapy Opdivo — will lose patent exclusivity in the coming years. The blockbuster Revlimid is already suffering from generic competition, while Eliquis will be one of the first drugs to face US government price negotiations in 2026.

The company’s future growth relies on a crop of recently launched drugs, including the anti-inflammatory Sotyktu, the heart drug Camzyos, and the anemia treatment Reblozyl. All three medicines outperformed analysts’ expectations in the second quarter.

Bristol also spent more than $20 billion last year to bolster its pipeline. The $14 billion acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics brought in a treatment for schizophrenia that could win US approval this year. The company also bought RayzeBio Inc., maker of investigational radiation therapies, for $4.1 billion, and Mirati Therapeutics Inc., a cancer drugmaker, for $4.8 billion.

The company is working through a $1.5 billion cost-reduction program, eliminating about 2,200 jobs and abandoning 12 drug development programs in an effort to become more efficient. Chief Executive Officer Christopher Boerner, who took the reins in November, has said the company will return to sustained growth starting around 2028.

