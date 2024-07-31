BBVA Posts Rising Profit Amid Pursuit of Rival Sabadell

(Bloomberg) -- BBVA’s net income jumped in the second quarter, potentially providing tailwind in its campaign to take over competitor Banco Sabadell SA.

The Spanish lender’s profit rose 38% over the previous year’s period to €2.79 billion ($3 billion), it said in a statement on Wednesday. That compared with an analyst consensus of €2.39 billion.

The results are the first ones since BBVA, whose official name is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, made a hostile bid for Sabadell in early May that valued the smaller firm at about €11.5 billion at the time. Sabadell’s leadership has rejected the offer as insufficient.

BBVA Chairman Carlos Torres has since been in a race with Sabadell CEO Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno to impress markets. The bigger bank’s all-share offer becomes more attractive if its stock price rises more quickly than the one of its takeover target.

Sabadell last week boosted its payouts pledge to €2.9 billion for this year and next, from €2.4 billion promised previously. The lender also reported a 35% rise in second-quarter profit.

“We will comfortably surpass the ambitious goals we set for ourselves for the 2021-2024 period,” BBVA CEO Onur Genc said in the statement on Wednesday. “We are fully confident in the success of the combination with Banco Sabadell, which will build a stronger, more profitable bank.”

Mexico continued to be the strongest profit driver for BBVA, with the lender’s operations in the country contributing 51.5% to total net income in the first half of the year.

