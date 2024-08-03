Berkshire Cash Pile Reaches Record as Buffett Cuts Apple Stake

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Friday, June 28, 2024. Wall Street traders sent stocks toward fresh all-time highs as signs of inflation cooling reinforced bets the Federal Reserve will be able to start cutting interest rates this year. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s cash pile reached a record $276.9 billion in the second quarter as billionaire Warren Buffett slashed its Apple stake by almost 50% and continued to hold off on acquisitions.

The company’s second-quarter operating earnings rose to $11.6 billion, up from $10 billion for the same period a year ago. Berkshire, in all, sold $75.5 billion worth of stock during the second quarter on a net basis.

Berkshire has struggled to find ways to deploy its mountain of cash amid a sluggish deal environment. At the firm’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha in May, Buffett said the firm wasn’t in a rush to spend it “unless we think we’re doing something that has very little risk and can make us a lot of money.”

Regulatory filings also indicate Berkshire trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corp. in the second quarter, with the company reporting a $41.1 billion stake.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.