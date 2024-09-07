Russian Ammunition Depot Ablaze After Ukrainian Drone Strike

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said its drones struck an ammunition depot in Russia’s Voronezh region as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again urged allies to allow the use of longer-range weapons to strike at military targets.

Ukrainian Security Service drones hit the warehouse in Soldatskoe overnight, according to a person familiar with the matter who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. Ukraine was aware of four areas of drone impact that triggered fires, the person said.

Posts on social media showed flames appearing to billow from a facility in the area, more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Ukrainian border, and referred to a series of blasts.

A state of emergency was declared in Voronezh’s Ostrogozhsky district, where a fire started after a drone was shot down and fell near explosive objects, causing detonations, the region’s governor said on Telegram on Saturday morning.

Residents of one settlement were evacuated and the scale of the damage would be assessed once the detonations subside, the governor said.

Findings by Ukrainian intelligence showed that the depot had been actively used to supply Russian forces fighting Ukraine, according to the person.

The Security Service continues systemic work to demilitarize Russian territories near Ukrainian borders and target military air fields, ammunition depots and infrastructure used for the war against Ukraine, the person added.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday reiterated his call to allies to give the green light to use donated weapons to target military objects in Russia.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.