Tokyo Metro’s IPO Seeks to Raise More Than $2 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- The initial public offering of Tokyo Metro Co., one of two subway operators based in Japan’s capital, is seeking to raise around 319.6 billion yen ($2.25 billion), giving a big boost to the country’s market for new listings.

The company’s IPO would be the biggest in Japan since SoftBank Corp.’s $21 billion listing in December 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It plans to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 23, it said in a filing to Japan’s Ministry of Finance on Friday.

The deal is offering 290.5 million shares at an indicative price of ¥1,100 a share. Tokyo Metro expects to set the IPO’s price range Oct. 7, and price the shares Oct. 15. The domestic tranche of the offering makes up 80% of the deal, while the rest will go toward international investors.

Japan’s Minister of Finance now holds about 53.42% of the shares and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government the remaining 46.58%. Legislation requires the national government to sell shares in Tokyo Metro by March 2028 to repay debt sold in the aftermath of the 2011 quake and tsunami.

Established in 2004, Tokyo Metro operates nine train lines, and carries on average about 6.52 million passengers per day.

The filing comes as Japanese companies’ share sales reach the most in two decades despite recent volatility that sent benchmark equity gauges into a bear market. Chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp. has filed for an October IPO, the Nikkei reported last month.

Nomura Securities Co., Mizuho Securities Co. and Goldman Sachs Japan Co. are joint global coordinators.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.