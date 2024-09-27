Tunisian Court Jails Six for Flying Turkish Flag at State Firm

A man waves a Turkish national flag after attending Friday prayers at the Fatih Mosque ahead of a demonstration against the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday, May 11, 2018. No major power recognized Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem until U.S. President Donald Trump did so on Dec. 6. Photographer: Kostas Tsironis/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A Tunisian court sentenced six people to four months in prison for flying the Turkish flag atop the building of a state company instead of the similar-looking national one.

Four other people were acquitted, local media outlets Mosaique FM and Babnet reported Friday, without giving details about the accused or the charges they’d faced.

The case comes amid a surge in ultra-patriotic sentiment in some quarters of the North Africa nation, where populist leader Kais Saied is all but certain to win a second term in Oct. 6 elections.

Authorities made arrests earlier this month following the mix-up at a building used by railway monopoly SNCFT. Images of the gaffe spread widely on social media, prompting an apology from the company. It said a “foreign flag” had slipped into a batch of new Tunisian ones it had bought.

