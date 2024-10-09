XPO-Spinoff GXO Logistics Is Said to Explore Potential Sale

A pallet of cholocate bars, manufactured by Nestle SA at a distribution warehouse operated by GXO Logistics Inc. near Derby, U.K., on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. British logistics companies are taking steps to boost training, recruitment and pay, "yet there remains concern that some supply chain disruption will continue in 2022 until these crucial roles are filled across the industry," a report by trade organization Logistics UK warned. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- GXO Logistics Inc., the supply-chain services provider that spun off from trucking company XPO Inc. in 2021, is exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company is working with financial advisers, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the details aren’t public. The company began to review its options after receiving interest from potential buyers, said one of the people.

No final decision has been made and GXO could opt to remain independent. A representative for GXO declined to comment.

Shares of GXO rose 1.6% to $50.90 in New York trading Wednesday, giving the company a market value of about $6.1 billion. GXO has lost about 22% of its market value since the spinoff, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The transportation and logistics sector tends to see a lot of mergers and acquisitions because it’s highly fragmented, creating an opportunity for rollup plays. XPO built GXO through a series of acquisitions before spinning off the company to simplify its business structure. XPO itself spun off its so-called brokered transportation arm in 2022.

GXO describes itself as the largest pure-play contract logistics provider in the world, with 970 facilities and 27 countries of operation, according to regulatory filings. It offers warehousing, distribution, order fulfillment and a range of other supply chain services.

