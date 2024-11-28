Trump Triggers Peso Whiplash With Latest Post on Mexico Talks

(Bloomberg) -- The peso advanced after President-elect Donald Trump said he had a very productive conversation with Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum, paring some of the losses seen earlier in the week.

The peso gained 1% to 20.40 versus the dollar on Thursday, outperforming all emerging-market currencies. Mexico agreed to stop migration and drug inflow into the US, Trump said in a Truth Social post.

The move was the latest sign of the swings traders can expect from the president-elect’s social media postings. The peso slumped earlier this week after Trump pledged more tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada on Truth Social, his first specific threats to curb global trade flows since he won the Nov. 5 election.

