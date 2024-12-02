Poland Detains Central Bank Board Member in Pegasus Spyware Case

(Bloomberg) -- A member of Poland’s central bank’s management board was detained by police on Monday to make him cooperate with a parliamentary investigation into the use of Pegasus spyware under the previous government.

Piotr Pogonowski, who is not a member of the Monetary Policy Council that sets interest rates, ran the country’s Internal Security Agency between 2015 and 2020. He has previously refused to testify before a parliamentary committee examining whether the former Law & Justice administration deployed Pegasus to spy on its political opponents.

Pogonowski may be freed following his testimony, which is planned for 10 a.m. on Monday, according to a police statement. The central bank didn’t immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

