Quebec Premier Talks With Trump and Musk on Trade and Tariffs

Trucks head into Canada from the U.S. at the Highgate Springs-St.Armand/Philipsburg Border Crossing in Saint-Armand, Quebec, Canada, on Friday, Jan. 14, 2021. Canada plans to start turning away unvaccinated U.S. truckers at the border this weekend, a move that threatens to upend the flow of everything from food to auto parts to building supplies between two of the world's largest trading partners. Photographer: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault discussed border control and tariffs with president-elect Donald Trump while in Paris on Saturday for the reopening of the Notre-Dame cathedral.

Legault, premier of the second largest province in Canada, briefly described the meeting in a post on X. He also met with Elon Musk, who accompanied Trump in Paris, and said in a separate X post that they discussed international trade and electric vehicles.

Last month Trump threatened to impose an additional 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods, calling on the two countries to stem the flow of migrants and fentanyl across the US border.

Legault had previously called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to improve border control to avoid the risk of tariffs. “We need to secure the borders to remove this argument from Mr. Trump,” Legault said in November.

While Trudeau did not attend the Notre-Dame reopening, he met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in November to discuss these issues.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.