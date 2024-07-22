China’s Central Bank Cuts Key Short-Term Rate to Buoy Economy

Hoardings surround the People's Bank of China (PBOC) building in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. China's biggest cities including Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou eased requirements for home down payments and mortgages, following through on the central government's aid for the embattled property sector. Photographer: Andrea Verdelli/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China cut a key short-term policy rate for the first time in almost a year as it steps up support for growth while shifting toward a new policy benchmark.

The seven-day reverse repo rate is lowered by 10 basis points to 1.7%, the PBOC said in a statement Monday. The move aims to optimize the open market operation mechanism and increase financial support for the economy, it said.

The cut came after official data released last week showed economic growth slowed in the April-June period to the worst pace in five quarters. Faltering consumer spending undermined an export boom, putting pressure on policymakers to increase support.

“The PBOC didn’t wait till the Fed to cut first. This reflects they probably recognize the downward pressure on China’s economy, so they need to take action to address the challenge domestically,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

The seven-day rate is seen as the future benchmark policy rate as the PBOC in recent weeks signaled a shift toward the short-term rate to guide markets. This will reduce the importance of the existing one-year benchmark, known as the medium-term lending facility rate.

The PBOC last lowered the seven-day rate by 10 basis points in August, along with cutting the MLF rate. Since then, currency depreciation pressure has constrained the central bank’s room to lower interest rates.

The cut could foreshadowed a decline in banks’ benchmark lending rate, or the loan prime rate, to be announced on Monday morning, according to economists. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted no change in both one-year and five-year LPRs prior to the rate cut.

The move is likely to add pressure on the yuan as the US Federal Reserve has yet to begin its rate cut path, which is expected to take place in September.

The PBOC will likely have to roll out measures to “support the renminbi exchange rate as well” as the rate cut is not expected by the market, according to Serena Zhou, senior China economist at Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd.

--With assistance from James Mayger, Shulun Huang, Iris Ouyang, Tania Chen and Helen Sun.

