Hezbollah and Israeli Forces Exchange Fire as Tensions Rise

(Bloomberg) -- Hezbollah and Israeli forces exchanged fire on Tuesday.

Several projectiles penetrated Israeli airspace from Lebanon, the mayor of the town of Nahariya, which sits on the Mediterranean coast in the north-western Galilee region, said. The Israeli military said several civilians were wounded.

Hezbollah said it launched several drones at military facilities in response to Israel targeting Hezbollah structures in the south of Lebanon Monday. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that one person was killed and another injured in Israel’s attack.

Tensions between the Iran-backed group and Israel have soared in the past two weeks. Israel blamed Hezbollah for a rocket attack that killed 12 children and teenagers at a football field in the Israel-controlled Golan heights. It retaliated last week by striking and killing a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon’s capital of Beirut.

Hezbollah — designated a terrorist organization by the US — said the death of the commander, Fuad Shukr, crossed a red line and it threatened to retaliate.

Hours after he was killed, a senior Hamas figure was assassinated in Tehran, with the Palestinian group and Iran saying Israel was responsible. Iran’s vowed to attack Israel in response and it may act in coordination with Hezbollah, the most important of its proxy militias in the Middle East.

Hezbollah started firing on Israel soon after the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October. Hezbollah says it’s acting in solidarity with Palestinians and Hamas and will stop once there’s a cease-fire in Gaza.

