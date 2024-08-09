Disbanded Thai Opposition Bloc Has New Chief: Matichon

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s biggest opposition bloc named Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut as its new leader after the Constitutional Court dissolved Move Forward Party and barred its top executives from politics, Matichon newspaper reported, citing a party official it didn’t identify.

Prachachon Party will replace Move Forward, according to the report, without saying whether it’s a new or an existing group. Prachachon in Thai means the people.

The Thai court on Wednesday ordered the dissolution of Move Forward for violating election rules and banned its top executives including prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat from public office for 10 years.

The opposition moved quickly in selecting a new leader to ensure that its membership is intact and to prevent some lawmakers from shifting to other parties, Matichon reported.

More than 140 Move Forward lawmakers in the 500-member House of Representatives must move to another party within 60 days from the court order.

(Corrects name of new leader in lead paragraph.)

