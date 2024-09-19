New Zealand’s Luxon Eyes Economic Rebound After Tough First Year

Christopher Luxon, New Zealands prime minister, speaks following the presentation of the budget at Parliament in Wellington on May 30.

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon can look forward to falling interest rates fueling an economic recovery in 2025 after a turbulent first year in office featuring a likely recession, widening budget deficits and tensions over race relations.

Data yesterday showed gross domestic product shrank in the second quarter and many economists and the Reserve Bank tip a contraction in the three months through September, which would deliver a second recession in less than two years.

But the central bank’s decision last month to begin easing monetary policy earlier than previously indicated has stoked expectations of an economic rebound ahead. Business confidence has jumped to a 10-year high and consumer sentiment has also lifted as analysts anticipate further declines in the Official Cash Rate over the next 18 months.

“People are lifting their heads now that that rate cuts have actually been delivered but it will take some time,” said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank in Auckland. “It takes a good nine to 18 months for rate cuts to really feed their way through the economy. So growth will be a bit more loaded into the back half of next year and then into 2026.”

Luxon, whose first year in power ticks over in late November, needs some good news. Unemployment is rising and a record 81,000 Kiwi citizens left the country in the 12 months through July seeking better jobs and incomes overseas. Meanwhile, the government is facing mounting anger over its deteriorating relationship with indigenous Māori.

The prime minister has the opportunity to outline his expectations for 2025 when he speaks at the Bloomberg Address later Friday in Auckland.

New Zealand’s economy was shrinking in the second half of 2023, when voters ousted the previous Labour government and gave Luxon’s National Party the mandate to form a center-right coalition with the New Zealand First and ACT parties.

Spending Cuts

The economic slump has extended into this year under the weight of high borrowing costs and as the new government made deep cuts to public spending, including firing thousands of civil servants.

Luxon has defended the cost cutting, saying the government had become too bloated, and pledged that essential front-line services won’t be affected. He argues the savings have enabled more targeted investment in areas like cancer drugs, while also allowing him to deliver the income tax relief for low and middle-income earners that he campaigned on.

The tax cuts were the centerpiece of a mid-year budget, but the price to pay was higher debt, a deficit widening to 1.7% of GDP next year and no prospect of a return to surplus until 2028. Scope for future spending has also been squeezed, making upcoming budgets challenging.

Alongside a fiscal repair job, Luxon has also been faced with a raft of political challenges as he delivers the pledges agreed on by the three parties that make up his coalition.

The government has reversed a ban on offshore oil exploration and outlined a pro-mining approach championed by New Zealand First lawmaker Shane Jones that has put it on a collision course with environmentalists. Its pro-farming stance — including a review of methane reduction targets — has raised the ire of climate advocates.

Perhaps of greater concern for Luxon is the reaction to policies that critics see as “anti-Māori.”

Māori are aggrieved that Luxon will not stop the ACT Party leader David Seymour introducing legislation to define the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, the 1840 agreement between tribes and the British Crown that is considered the nation’s founding document.

Seymour says the way the Treaty is being interpreted gives greater rights to Māori on the basis of race, which he has compared with apartheid in South Africa.

Māori Tensions

But critics are scathing of what they see as an attempt to undermine a greater voice for Māori after decades of discrimination that has resulted in them being over-represented in poverty and crime statistics. This has led to public protests, petitions and heated rhetoric that Luxon has found difficult to defuse.

The government has also abolished the Māori Health Authority, which was established in response to poorer health outcomes among Māori, and reversed moves that gave greater prominence to Māori language.

“All the stuff that has been done looks like a concerted assault on some of the progress that has been made over the last 40 years,” said Richard Shaw, politics professor at Massey University in Palmerston North. “If there’s significant disunity or civil disobedience or conflict, quite a lot of that is going to stick to Luxon and to his party.”

Under the coalition agreement, National agreed to support the first reading of Seymour’s law, allowing it to be open to public scrutiny at a parliamentary committee. It will not support the legislation beyond that stage, meaning it cannot proceed.

Despite the challenging year, Luxon has slowly built his support as preferred prime minister, raising it to 28% in August from 23% in April, according to a Verian poll for Television New Zealand. National has 38% support — ahead of the main opposition Labour Party on 30% but unchanged from election night.

