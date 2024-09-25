Brandeis President Quits After Turmoil Over Budget, Protests

(Bloomberg) -- Brandeis University president Ron Liebowitz said he’s resigning a day after faculty voted “no confidence” in his leadership, citing concerns over his handling of the budget and student protests over the war in Gaza.

“I have done so with mixed emotions because this is an exceptional institution, which carries great meaning, especially at this time, due to the reason for its founding,” Liebowitz said in a letter on Wednesday to students and faculty.

Brandeis, based in Waltham, Massachusetts, was founded in 1948 by the Jewish community and remains a destination for Jewish students.

Liebowitz is just the latest president of an elite college to quit amid turmoil on campuses. Columbia University’s Minouche Shafik resigned in August after criticism from pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian factions for her handling of campus protests over the war in Gaza earlier this year.

Claudine Gay of Harvard University and Liz Magill of the University of Pennsylvania also stepped down after they gave congressional testimony in December that included evasive answers about whether calls for genocide against Jews would be a violation of university policies.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.