North Korea Fires Suspected ICBM as Tensions Grow Over Troops

A North Korean flag flies at the Embassy of North Korea compound in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Kim Jong Uns regime cut off diplomatic relations with Malaysia, accusing it of a super-large hostile act after its top court ruled a North Korean man can be extradited to the U.S. face money-laundering charges. Photographer: Samsul Said/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile toward waters off its east coast, further raising tensions in the region after the US warned that its dispatch of troops to Russia could widen the war in Ukraine.

The missile was fired at a lofted angle from an area near Pyongyang early Thursday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters. The missile is likely to fall outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) west of Okushiri, off the southwest coast of Hokkaido, Japan’s Coast Guard said.

The firing marks North Korea’s first ICBM launch since it last tested the missile technology in December, and comes as Seoul and Washington criticize Pyongyang for deploying troops to Russia. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that North Korea’s dispatch of troops to Russia risks widening the Ukraine conflict.

The deployment of about 10,000 North Korean troops risks “lengthening or broadening the conflict,” Austin told reporters at a news conference with his South Korean counterpart, Kim Yong-hyun.

South Korea’s military has heightened its defense posture and is sharing related information with its US and Japanese counterparts, the JCS said.

North Korea routinely fires rockets as it tries to hone its knowhow in ballistic missile technology, which it sees as a component of its ability to deliver nuclear bombs.

--With assistance from Emily Yamamoto.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.