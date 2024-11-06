Asia Starts Tentative Defence Against Dollar Election Strength

(Bloomberg) -- Some Asian authorities are already moving to guard their currencies while others are on standby, as election volatility fuels a surge in the dollar that has put currencies across the region under pressure.

Bank Indonesia said it was ready to intervene in the currency, non-deliverable forwards and bond markets to smooth out any sharp swings. State-owned banks in China sold large amounts of dollars onshore to help support the yuan, according to traders.

Bloomberg’s dollar gauge advanced more than 1%, hammering currencies across Asia — as well as others such as the Mexican peso — as traders bet that a return of former President Donald Trump will lead to a wave of protectionism that could strengthen the dollar. Trump had taken preliminary leads in Georgia and North Carolina, two key swing states, spurring some traders to resume so-called ‘Trump trades’ that include a stronger greenback.

Traders are now on the look out for further signs of intervention by Asia’s central banks and governments, with particular attention being paid to South Korea and the Philippines, which have previously stepped in to defend their currencies.

“I do think FX authorities will try to smooth their currency volatility in the case of outsized moves,” said Lemon Zhang, a currency strategist at Barclays Bank Plc. “For instance, the USD/KRW should see intensified resistance when the pair rises above 1,400.”

Every Asian currency weakened against the dollar in early Asia trading Wednesday, with the yen and the Singapore dollar leading losses.

