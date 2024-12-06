GIC-Backed Manufactured-Housing Operator Yes! Explores 2025 IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Yes! Communities, one of the largest operators of manufactured-housing communities in the US, is exploring an initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Denver-based company, which is backed by Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte, is discussing a 2025 listing in which it could raise $1 billion or more, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Yes! is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and is set to add other underwriters in coming months, the people said. No final decisions have been made and the company could opt to remain closely held.

A spokesperson for Yes! didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives for Goldman Sachs and GIC declined to comment.

Yes! is led by Chief Executive Officer Steven Schaub, who helped found the company in 2008. Schaub was named by Goldman Sachs as one of the 100 most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2019.

Manufactured housing has become an increasingly popular hybrid between rental and ownership as it allows residents to lease land but own their pre-fabricated house. Yes! operates almost 300 communities in the US, mostly in the Southwest, Midwest and Southeast, according to its website.

In 2024 to date, $6.15 billion was raised in three US real estate investment trust IPOs: FrontView REIT Inc., American Healthcare REIT Inc. and Lineage Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.