Jon Tester Becomes Latest Democrat Urging Biden to Leave Race

Joe Biden, right, speaks with Jon Tester outside the White House in 2021. Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/UPI/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Jon Tester of Montana became the latest Senate Democrat to call on Joe Biden to quit his campaign as fears escalated the president will be unable to defeat Donald Trump in November.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was aware of Tester’s planned statement and told him to do whatever he thought was best, a person familiar with the situation said.

“I have worked with President Biden when it has made Montana stronger, and I’ve never been afraid to stand up to him when he is wrong,” Tester said in a statement posted on X Thursday night. “And while I appreciate his commitment to public service and our country, I believe President Biden should not seek reelection to another term.”

Tester, who was first elected in 2006, is regarded as one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats. He faces Tim Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL and the founder of an aerospace company.

Other Senate Democrats in close reelection fights are preparing to join Tester soon, a Senate Democratic aide said.

Trump, who has endorsed Sheehy, easily won the state in 2016 and 2020.

“Jon Tester voted with Joe Biden 95% of the time, and he is now endorsing California radical Kamala Harris to continue that destructive agenda,” Mike Berg, the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s communications director, said in a tweet on Thursday night.

Peter Welch of Vermont became the first Democratic senator to call on Biden to quit the race, while others including Michael Bennet of Colorado have warned he was headed for a potential landslide loss to Trump. Another Colorado senator, John Hickenlooper, told Reuters that evidence is mounting that it would be good for Biden to leave the race.

