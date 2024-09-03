Protesters Block Off Mexican Congress Ahead of Judicial Debate

(Bloomberg) -- Demonstrators formed a human chain to block access to Mexico’s lower house in a protest against President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s judicial reform bill, which lawmakers are scheduled to debate on Tuesday.

Ricardo Monreal, leader of the ruling Morena party in the lower house, asked his colleagues not to attend to avoid the risk of violence. Monreal said they’re evaluating an alternate venue to discuss the reform, which would make all Mexican federal judges, including those on the Supreme Court, elected by popular vote.

“This reform is happening, because that is what the people of Mexico told us to do,” Monreal said in a video posted on X, adding that Morena respects the right of demonstrators to protest against the plan.

The reform is a priority for Lopez Obrador in his final weeks in office, who says it will root out judicial corruption. He is seeking to get it passed before he leaves office at the end of September.

But it has drawn backlash from judges, the Mexican opposition, investors and US officials, who say it will undermine judicial independence and will give the ruling party control of the judiciary, eliminating checks and balances. Many of the protesters work in the judicial system.

The first discussion of the general text of the judicial reform proposal was scheduled for 10am, Mexico City time in the lower house, and further debate of individual articles set for Wednesday. Morena and its allies hold a broad two-thirds majority in the lower house which would allow them to approve the changes to the constitution the reform seeks.

After approval in the lower house, the plan would be discussed in the senate.

“They can go and hold the session in hell, but here in the lower house they won’t hold the session today nor tomorrow,” said Patricia Aguayo, one of the leaders of the protest, according to a video posted by La Razon.

