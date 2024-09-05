Putin Says Russia Backs Biden’s Choice of Harris in US Election

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event in North Hampton, New Hampshire, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Harris called for a 28% capital gains tax rate on people earning $1 million or more, touting it as a measure that would ensure the wealthy paid their fair share as she sought to detail her economic agenda and draw a contrast with Republican rival Donald Trump.

(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin said Russia will support US Vice President Kamala Harris in November’s presidential election because she’s been endorsed by President Joe Biden.

“Biden was our ‘favorite’ but he dropped out of the race,” President Putin said Thursday in response to a question at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok. “But he recommended that all of his supporters support Harris, so we will as well.”

Republican contender Donald Trump had imposed “so many restrictions and sanctions against Russia” during his first presidency, Putin said. Harris “laughs so contagiously and expressively, it shows she’s doing well.”

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that Russia—backed entities have pursued a sprawling, yearslong operation to meddle in the US presidential election and broadly boost the Kremlin’s interests. The FBI cited internal planning documents from one of the entities saying it was in Russia’s interest to ensure that Trump or another Republican candidate won the White House in November.

