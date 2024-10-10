Egypt Denies Militia’s Allegations of Involvement in Sudan War

(Bloomberg) -- Egypt denied accusations it carried out an airstrike on a paramilitary group battling Sudan’s army in the neighboring country’s civil war.

Rapid Support Forces leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo claimed in a video statement on X that the deadly attack on his fighters took place in an area south of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

He didn’t give further details, including when the raid allegedly took place, or provide evidence in his comments that mark the first time the RSF has accused Egypt of involvement in the 18-month conflict.

Egypt’s foreign ministry described the accusations as groundless. The North African nation “is making strenuous efforts to stop the war in Sudan, protect civilians, and strengthen the international response to humanitarian relief plans for those affected,” it said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in Sudan and at least 10 million forced to flee their homes since war erupted in April 2023. Iran, Russia and the United Arab Emirates are accused of supplying both the military and RSF with weapons, according to Western officials and United Nations investigators. The UAE has repeatedly denied involvement.

The US on Oct. 8 sanctioned an RSF official it said was leading efforts to procure weapons.

