Fewer people intend to buy an EV amid price, driving range concerns: EY report

Nayax CEO Yair Nechmad discusses the company's solution to EV charging station payment issues.

A new survey finds fewer drivers intend to make their next car purchase an electric vehicle.

An EY report shows overall intentions among respondents to buy a new vehicle were up six per cent compared with 2023, but fewer are interested in an EV.

Intentions to buy a fully electric vehicle within the next two years fell to 15 per cent this year, compared with 18 per cent in 2023, the report shows.

The top concerns survey respondents have are the limited driving range, the price tag of EVs, expensive battery replacements and a lack of charging infrastructure.

Jennifer Rogers, automotive and transportation leader at EY Canada, says consumer concerns need to be addressed if Canada wants to meet its target of all new light-duty vehicle sales being zero-emission by 2035.

Of those that do want to buy an EV, they cited high gasoline prices, environmental considerations and federal monetary incentives as some of the top reasons, the report says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.