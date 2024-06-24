(Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. and Broadcom Inc. are developing an advanced AI processor that will comply with US chip restrictions on China, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The pair are working on a customized chip based on 5-nanometer technology that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will produce, Reuters reported. The tie-up between the owner of TikTok and two key global semiconductor firms is unusual given Washington is actively trying to curtail Chinese chipmaking ambitions through a series of broad production and export curbs.

The arrangement is intended to ensure a steady supply of chips to ByteDance, which operates the world’s biggest short video platform as well as Chinese services Douyin and Toutiao. Such semiconductors are essential both to training AI models and supporting large datacenters for online platforms.

Representatives for ByteDance, Broadcom and TSMC didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

