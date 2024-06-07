(Bloomberg) -- C&C Group Plc shares tumbled in London after Chief Executive Officer Patrick McMahon stepped down as the Irish premium drinks maker announced it will adjust accounts for part of the period when he served as chief financial officer.

The accounting changes total €17 million ($18.5 million), mostly linked to inventory and balance sheet items between 2021 and 2023, the Dublin-based company said Friday.

C&C said it estimates that the adjustments represent an underlying operating profit charge of €5 million, with an expected impact on unaudited interim results, due to be released in October.

The shares fell as much as 13% on Friday in London, the most in over a year.

“It is clear from the reviews undertaken that there were failures in the group’s reporting framework and that in parts of the organization behaviors fell short of the levels of transparency demanded,” the firm said in a statement.

McMahon “acknowledges that the relevant shortcomings occurred at a time when he had overall responsibility for the group’s finance function,” C&C said, noting that severance terms are in line with past agreements.

Chairman Ralph Findlay will take over the CEO post for the next 12-18 months, the company said. C&C, which produces and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland, plans to begin the search for a successor in the fall.

The company maintained its guidance for 2025 and beyond, citing “encouraging” sales in the first quarter.

C&C and other beverage makers are looking for a boost from the Euro 2024 football championships starting next week, which is expected to see hordes of fans flocking to UK pubs to watch matches featuring the English and Scottish national teams.

