California’s Central Valley will have another round of searing temperatures that will boost energy demand this week, reaching a high of 103F (39C) in Sacramento on Tuesday.

A heat advisory is in place for the state capital through Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said. The region’s worst conditions will be north of Interstate 80, which passes east to west across the state, said Eric Kurth, a weather service meteorologist in Sacramento.

“It is unusually hot for this time of year,” Kurth said by telephone. “We had a significant heat event last week, but this one doesn’t look quite as strong.”

High temperatures boost air conditioner use, driving up energy demand that can impact the electric grid. In recent years blistering temperatures have caused disruptions in the delivery of electricity in California, as well as in Texas and across parts of Mexico.

Kurth said an early ridge of Pacific high pressure is helping drive temperatures upward, but that will lose some of its potency later in the week. Also helping the situation will be cool breezes coming off San Francisco Bay.

Known locally as a “delta breeze” the cooler air will be enough to take the edge off the worst heat across Sacramento, Kurth said.

In other weather news:Florida: Increasing tropical moisture together with a stationary front over the state will bring flooding rain across the region starting Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. Some areas of south Florida may get up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain leading to flooding. Rain will likely continue in Miami through the week.

Australia: “Damaging winds are on the way for south-eastern parts of the country,” said Sarah Scully, a meteorologist with the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. A long plume of moisture is flowing in from the Indian Ocean and reaching across the continent to fuel low pressure in the Great Australian Bight — a bay-like area along the country’s south coast. This will send a cold front sweeping into southeastern Australia bringing wet and windy conditions, along with some snow in the mountains, she said. The worst weather will be through the day Tuesday as showers, gusty winds and even some thunderstorms are likely across Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.

Wildfires: A new study has attributed at least 52,480 premature deaths to wildfire smoke and particulates from 2008 to 2018. The report, published in Science Advances last week, also attributed $432 billion in economic impacts from heath effects due to wildfires. Meanwhile, a University of California Davis’s study found that 89% of North American lakes experienced smoke for more than 30 days from 2019 to 2021. “That was surprising, even to us,” Mary Jade Farruggia, the study’s lead author said in a statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.