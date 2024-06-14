(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of volatility in Indian stocks has eased by more than half as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to power after a tight race in elections assuaged concerns over policy continuity.

The NSE’s India Volatility Index — a measure of 30-day ahead volatility based on options pricing — fell more than 4% on Friday, extending its plunge since June 4 peak to more than 50%. It surged to its highest level in more than two years last week, when the election outcome threw a surprise with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party losing its majority in the lower house of parliament.

