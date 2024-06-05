Canaccord to appoint CEO Dan Daviau as chair in board overhaul

Canaccord CEO: hopeful we are through the worst of the cycle

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is overhauling its board of directors, with several members planning to depart and Chief Executive Officer Dan Daviau preparing take on new duties as chair.

Former executive David Kassie will step down as chair, as announced last year, and three other directors, including former Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips, are not seeking reelection, the Canadian investment-banking and wealth-management firm said Wednesday.

“In a fast-moving, agile organization like ourselves, the strategy is being driven by the CEO,” Daviau said in an interview when asked whether acting as both CEO and board chair goes against corporate governance trends. “It just improves our ability to move quickly.” The board will continue to have a lead independent director, he noted.

Daviau pointed to several other North American financial firms where the CEO also holds the role of board chair, including Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., Raymond James Financial Inc., and Piper Sandler Cos.

Canaccord’s board will shrink to five directors from seven, which will make it easier to convene meetings and come to quick decisions, he said. The company is gaining two new independent directors, Shannon Eusey and Cindy Tripp, who bring extensive experience in wealth management and capital markets, respectively, said Daviau, adding that he’ll be the only non-independent director. They’ll be on the ballot at the Aug. 9 annual meeting.

Phillips will remain with the firm as vice-chair of its Canadian broker-dealer while directors Jo-Anne O’Connor and Amy Freedman will depart.

Canaccord’s board was revamped last year when a group of directors on a special committee — formed to evaluate a take-private proposal by Daviau and other executives — stepped aside. The deal fell apart because a regulatory problem made it impossible to get speedy approval to close the transaction. But the reconstituted board was never meant to be permanent, Daviau said.

Separately, Canaccord reported that revenue was down five per cent year-over-year to $409 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. Record revenue of $200 million from the firm’s wealth division was not enough to counter a 10 per cent decline in capital markets.

The firm earned 15 Canadian cents per share on an adjusted diluted basis, falling short of the estimate of 21 cents from Jeff Fenwick, an analyst at Cormark Securities Inc.

Canaccord shares closed at $9.30 in Toronto on Wednesday. Last year’s management buyout proposal was for $11.25 a share.