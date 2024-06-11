(Bloomberg) -- Public sector unions representing the Canada Border Services Agency reached a tentative agreement for over 9,000 workers, averting a potential strike that would have led to delays at important US land crossings.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada and one of its branches, the Customs and Immigration Union — which represents front-line customs and immigration officers — said the full details of the agreement will be made available on Thursday.

“Our bargaining team has been working around the clock to secure the best contract for our members, and this tentative agreement is a testament to their incredible hard work and dedication,” said Sharon DeSousa, PSAC national president, in a statement.

“This is a well-deserved victory for our members at CBSA who safeguard our nation’s borders and ensure the safety and security of all Canadians.”

