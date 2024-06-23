(Bloomberg) -- Forest fires in Quebec forced the evacuation of inmates from a maximum-security prison.

As fires near the City of Port-Cartier intensified, convicts held at Port-Cartier Institution were moved to “other secure federal correctional facilities,” Correctional Service Canada announced on Sunday.

All prisoners were evacuated, but the CSC won’t disclose where to, citing privacy reasons, a spokeswoman said.

That followed evacuation orders affecting about 1,000 residents of Port-Cartier, located on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River about 360 miles northeast of Quebec City.

The prison held 225 convicts, according to the CSC’s website. Past inmates have included serial killer Robert Pickton, who died last month.

“To carry out the evacuation, we put measures in place, together with our partners, to maintain the safety and security of our staff, the public, and the offenders in our care and custody,” the CSC said. Notifications have been sent to victims of offenders who registered with the prison service for updates, the agency added.

Dozens of wildfires have been burning across Canada, and there are several areas currently at extreme risk of wildfires erupting, according to Natural Resources Canada.

