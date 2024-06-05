(Bloomberg) -- Climeworks AG has made what it says is a breakthrough that can cut the cost to remove a ton of carbon from thin air by up to 50%. While it could be a huge leap for the company and carbon removal industry writ large, the costs are still far above the industry's benchmark for widespread adoption.

For years, researchers and founders have said $100 per ton is the key target at which using machines to capture carbon from the ambient air becomes cost-competitive. But costs remain stubbornly high and now companies are beginning to move the goalposts, which risks undercutting trust in an industry the world will almost certainly need to limit global warming.

Back in 2017, Climeworks co-Chief Executive Officer Christoph Gebald told Carbon Brief he was “very confident” the company could hit $100 per ton. Another pioneer of direct air capture, David Keith of Carbon Engineering Ltd., had also published a paper around that time proposing a pathway to get below $100. Fast forward to today, and Climeworks co-CEO Jan Wurzbacher said such a low price would be impossible as a result of inflation. By today’s dollars, “we all agree that $100 is a big challenge,” he added.

While Climeworks says its new technology can capture carbon for $250 to $350 per ton by 2030, its current costs are “closer to $1,000 than $100,” Wurzbacher said. The latest estimates show buyers are paying an average of $715 per ton to companies like Climeworks that use machines to clean carbon from the skies using a process known as direct air capture (DAC).

In fact, since those early bold proclamations, scientists and the industry have quietly lowered their ambitions. It’s possible that companies may never reach the target cost of $100 per net metric ton of CO2 captured and stored — viewed as the holy grail for DAC technology — no matter how much the industry grows.

“It’s a fantasy,” said Howard Herzog, a senior research engineer at MIT Energy Initiative. Atmospheric carbon dioxide isn't present in high enough concentrations to let DAC reach very low costs, he said.

The skeptical view has become more widespread. In March, researchers from ETH Zurich published an article comparing the cost of removing large quantities of CO2 from the air using three different methods. They estimated that Carbon Engineering’s approach to DAC would cost between around $230 and $540 per ton at scale.

Climeworks has also adjusted its estimates, with projections now placing the total cost of capturing and removing a ton of CO2 at $400 to $600 by 2030. That range is based on energy costs, plant construction and government policies in support of the industry, and it includes storage.

In a February investor presentation, Occidental Petroleum Corp., which acquired Carbon Engineering last year, projected it will be able to capture carbon at scale for $125 to $200 per ton, though that’s based on a number of political and technological assumptions that may not come to fruition.

These adjustments may seem minute, but they can be make-or-break at scale. The difference between $100 and $200 is small when you’re talking about one ton. But the world will likely need to remove billions of tons annually by mid-century, and doubling the cost to do so could impede governments and corporations from procuring the huge amounts of carbon removal that will likely be necessary to prevent catastrophic warming.

By lowballing costs, the industry is potentially harming its credibility, said Herzog, who pointed out that early buyers like Microsoft Inc. and Frontier are investing in DAC on the promise that it will someday be cheap. Failing to meet promised cost reductions could reduce trust in the industry and curtail investments. “I don’t think it’s good to over-promise on these things,” Herzog added.

Still, Climeworks believes that it can cut costs further. “We’ve done a big step on technology. Now, as we scale, we’ll reduce costs both on the plant side by making plants bigger, and then in the factory by producing more of the collectors,” said Wurzbacher, who frequently compares the future of DAC to the leaps in efficiency and price cuts achieved by the wind and solar industries.

Time will tell if that comparison is apt. Solar cells costs decreased 35% every time the global solar fleet doubled. That’s “pretty aggressive,” and the DAC industry as a whole is unlikely to come down the cost curve that sharply, according to Brenna Casey, BloombergNEF’s carbon capture analyst.

Other means of removing carbon from the atmosphere, from sinking wood chips in the ocean to spreading crushed rocks over farmland, are also gaining traction and are already much cheaper.

Even if DAC never reaches its moonshot target, though, the technology can still play a valuable role in helping clean up CO2 already in the atmosphere. Its biggest selling point is concrete measurability rather than estimates. That ultimately may be what allows the technology to stick even if it fails to hit the $100 per ton benchmark.

“You can actually measure how much you've taken out,” Herzog said of the machine-based approach. “If you put it underground, you can put it away for millennia. So it's a really high-quality carbon removal.”

