(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s consumer prices posted their first monthly decline this year in June as the central bank slows the pace of monetary easing and braces for looming electricity cost hikes.

Prices fell 0.1% in June, compared to the median forecast of no change among analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The annual inflation rate ticked up to 4.2% in the chained series, the National Statistics Institute reported on Monday.

Inflation remains above the 3% target, and is unlikely to hit that goal until the first half of 2026, later than previously forecast, central bank Governor Rosanna Costa said in June. Prices are set to firm after lawmakers agreed to increases in electricity costs that were frozen in late 2019. Much of the impact will be felt in the first half of 2025, Finance Minister Mario Marcel said last week.

Clothing prices tumbled 6.1% on the month in June, while transportation declined by 0.9% and household items dropped by 2.2%. On the other hand, food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 1.3%, according to the statistics agency.

Chile’s central bank slowed the pace of interest rate reductions last month with a quarter-point drop to 5.75%. The board also said it had already implemented the bulk of this year’s planned borrowing cost cuts, and warned about the impact of higher electricity tariffs going forward.

Policymakers raised their 2024 year-end inflation forecast to 4.2% from 3.8% in their quarterly monetary policy report published in June. The 2025 estimate was also raised to 3.6% from 3%.

