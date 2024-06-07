(Bloomberg) -- China’s audit office is conducting comprehensive on-site inspections of the country’s biggest mutual funds, marking one of its most thorough examinations into the industry, according to people familiar with the matter.

The National Audit Office sent a team of about a dozen staff each to at least 10 of China’s top mutual funds in the past weeks, the people said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private. They screened through documents, focusing on expenses, the people added.

Staff were asked to provide full support to the audit teams, two of the people said. Another person said that the work was part of routine audits and was a continuation of examinations of large funds.

The audit office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Chinese mutual funds have been under pressure for collectively losing 1.9 trillion yuan ($262 billion) in the two years through 2023. Several companies proposed capping staff salaries at about 3 million yuan earlier this year in response to President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” drive.

E Fund Management Co. and China Asset Management Co. were the biggest funds by assets excluding money-market funds in the first quarter, according to data from the Asset Management Association of China.

The proposed caps mark a drastic shift from the era where star fund managers exerted outsized influence on China’s 30.8 trillion yuan ($4.3 trillion) mutual fund industry. Just a few years ago, global and local asset managers alike were competing to fight for top talent with big checks that ran in the range of tens of millions of yuan, according to local media.

