(Bloomberg) -- China lifted a cap on foreign securities investment for the first time since July, in a move that may help satisfy some of the surging demand for overseas assets even as Beijing seeks to bolster domestic markets.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange approved a total quota of $167.8 billion for qualified domestic institutional investors (QDII) as of end-May, according to data from the agency’s website. That represents the first increase since July, when the limit was lifted to $165.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

QDII allows institutional investors who meet certain conditions to invest in foreign securities within prescribed quotas. China had suspended the program’s expansion in an attempt to reduce capital outflow and ease pressure on the yuan. That forced a number of QDII funds to restrict subscriptions as they ran up against quota limits.

Weakness in the Chinese currency may be adding to the fervor for overseas assets. The onshore yuan is down about 2% year-to-date amid a wide US-China interest-rate gap and weak sentiment on Asia’s largest economy. The yuan traded mainly flat against the dollar in May on a retreat in the greenback.

“There is a relatively high enthusiasm for investing in overseas markets this year,” said Zhu Zhenxin, chief economist at Asymptote Investment Research. “Currently the pressure on the yuan is not significant. The currency may experience some depreciation in the near term, but overall it is expected to stabilize in the future.”

Onshore Chinese stocks have underperformed offshore peers this year amid a weak macro recovery. The CSI 300 Index is up 4.2% so far in 2024 compared with a 14% gain in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng China Enterprises Index.

The May increase in QDII quota is “very small compared to the demand for overseas investment, given the wide yield gaps,” said Xiaojia Zhi, an economist at Credit Agricole. “I think it serves as a policy gesture from Beijing that they are still committed to further capital account opening, though it’s unlikely to have any material contribution to capital outflows.”

