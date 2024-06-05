(Bloomberg) -- China’s effort to recruit retired Western military pilots to train its air force continues unabated, the US and four allies warned Wednesday in a rare joint bulletin, suggesting Beijing is undeterred despite repeated efforts to clamp down on the practice.

The first-ever statement on the matter from the Five Eyes intelligence-gathering alliance is meant to sound the alarm and make sure that retired pilots don’t fall for job offers that entice applicants with lucrative contracts and a chance to “fly exotic aircraft, with vague details on the ultimate customers.”

“Poaching Western military expertise enables the PLA to advance its air capabilities, improve planning for future operations, and better counter Western military strategies, all to the detriment of the United States, its partners and allies, and their service members,” according to the bulletin, referring to China’s People’s Liberation Army.

Earlier: US General Warns Against Chinese Push to Recruit Pilot Trainers

The US’s National Counterintelligence and Security Center issued the bulletin Wednesday in tandem with the four other members of the alliance — the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The most sought-after job targets so far have been former military pilots, flight engineers and air operations center personnel, according to the warning, but it said China also has targeted experts with insight into western military tactics.

One of the most public cases has been that of Daniel Duggan, a former US Marine Corps pilot who was accused of helping train Chinese military pilots without a proper license. Last month, an Australian judge ruled that Duggan can be extradited to the US.

And in April of 2022, a Hongdu JL-10 jet trainer crashed in Anhui China after two pilots ejected safely. Villagers rushed to the scene and videoed with cellphones a Chinese pilot and non-Chinese pilot dressed in a sand-colored flight suit and speaking in accented English.

“The Internet went abuzz with theories,” the counter-intelligence center said in a summary. “Beijing never gave an explanation on the origin of the English-speaking pilot.”

The bulletin underscored the importance placed on the recruitment effort as China presses ahead with its military modernization efforts, including an expanding air force that’s already fielded the stealthy J-20 fighter. China’s navy has three aircraft carriers in various stages of deployment.

Recent actions by Western governments have stymied the pilot-poaching efforts “but PLA recruitment efforts continue to evolve in response,” Michael Casey director of the US counterintelligence center, said in a statement. The bulletin “seeks to highlight this persistent threat and deter any current or former Western service members from actions that put their military colleagues at risk and erode our national security.”

The PLA wants to improve its military air operations “while gaining insight into Western air tactics, techniques, and procedures,” it said.

Underscoring the allied concerns about China’s efforts, in January more than 120 US and NATO officials met at Allied Air Command headquarters in Germany to discuss countering PLA recruitment efforts of alliance-trained personnel.

