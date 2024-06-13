(Bloomberg) -- Voices calling for a rate cut by China’s central bank are getting louder, and Beijing faces a choice in helping an economy that’s showing signs of an uneven recovery or preventing an even steeper drop in its currency.

In a Bloomberg survey for the People’s Bank of China’s Monday decision on the so-called medium-term lending facility rate, 21% of those queried — 3 out of 14 — said they expected a cut. That compares to 10% in May and no one expecting a cut in April.

The PBOC faces a dilemma as its main rate tool for supporting economic growth could also hurt the yuan, which has slipped 2% against the dollar so far this year. Earlier cuts by the European Central Bank and Bank of Canada would provide more room for the PBOC to follow suit, while lower borrowing costs also would align with Beijing’s push to stimulate domestic demand, analysts say.

“Economic fundamentals of highly uneven economic growth, deflation and weak credit demand warrant lower interest rates,”said Jacqueline Rong, chief China economist at BNP Paribas SA who now expects 10 basis points cut in the MLF rate in June.

The PBOC’s deliberations underscore the tightrope of adhering to Beijing’s wishes to maintain the yuan as a “powerful currency” while ensuring sufficient measures to reinvigorate the world’s second largest economy that’s been mired in an unprecedented property crisis.

Still, 11 of the 14 economists and analysts estimated the rate would remain steady due to lingering pressure on the yuan and sluggish demand for medium-term loans.

“The PBOC may not cut its policy rate or the reserve requirement ratio imminently, given its focus on FX stability, while domestic interbank liquidity condition appears ample at present,” said Xiaojia Zhi, an economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.

China has seen a mixed bag of economic recovery data that complicates the rate decision. Consumer prices rose less than expected in May, while exports exceeded estimates.

Data due Monday will likely show industrial output slowing in May from the previous month as a holiday break affected production. But that could have boosted retail sales, which are expected to grow 3% on-year, faster than April’s 2.3% rise.

The beleaguered real estate sector remains under pressure. Property investment is estimated to have fallen 10% on-year in the January-to-May period, worse than the 9.8% decline in the first four months.

The government in May unveiled a broad real estate rescue package to address the biggest cloud over China’s economy, relaxing mortgage rules and encouraging local governments to buy unsold homes. The measures may be insufficient to fully revive the market given the limited funds earmarked for the program.

Trial programs in several cities have also shown progress can be slow.

Beijing is also facing growing headwinds from foreign resistance to Chinese goods amid complaints about its manufacturing overcapacity, threatening to slow exports.

The consensus forecast on China’s growth this year is 4.9%, roughly in line with Beijing’s target for an around 5% expansion.

“The current leaders just want to meet the GDP growth target, but no more,” Macquarie Group Ltd. economists including Larry Hu wrote in a June 11 note. “As long as exports remain robust, Beijing will stick to the current Two-speed growth model and refrain from stimulating domestic demand strongly. But they will do more once exports lose steam.”

--With assistance from Yujing Liu.

