(Bloomberg) -- The downturn in China’s residential real estate sector slowed further in June, following the government’s efforts to put a floor under the housing market in some of its biggest cities.

The value of new-home sales from the 100 biggest real estate companies dropped 17% from a year earlier to 439 billion yuan ($60 billion), compared with a 34% decline in May, according to preliminary data from China Real Estate Information Corp.

The slower fall came after three of the nation’s biggest cities — Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou — followed through with easing measures in late May, slashing down-payments and allowing cheaper mortgages, after the central government unveiled a broad real estate rescue package. The capital Beijing became the fourth of the so-called tier-1 cities to follow suit in recent days.

The turn in the trajectory of new-home sales may offer some relief for China’s economy, which is on track to undershoot the government’s official 5% growth target for this year, Bloomberg Economics estimated this week. The property crash has hindered growth despite a flurry of support measures, even as other economic gauges including industrial production have steadied.

The loosening has boosted new-home sales in southern Shenzhen and Guangzhou into June, with average daily new-home units sold in the first 25 days up more than 30% from May, data from China Index Holdings showed. It has led to mild gains in Shanghai, with sales up 11%.

Still, housing-support steps to date have failed to halt a broader slide. Two credit ratings firms recently lowered their forecasts for China’s property market, with S&P Global Ratings’ onshore unit and Fitch Ratings now forecasting annual property sales to drop at least 15% from last year.

Wall Street economists are predicting new measures and additional funding in Beijing’s bid to shore up the market, after top policymakers urged officials in a cabinet meeting earlier this month to keep an “open mind” over policies to reduce housing inventory and be more “creative and bold” in rolling out supportive measures.

Cash-strapped developers, many in default for more than a year, are counting on a sales revival to persuade debt holders and fight off their liquidation.

Earlier this week, Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. was given more weeks to work on its debt restructuring plan by a Hong Kong court, but was also warned this might be the company’s last chance. Dexin China Holdings Co. last week became the latest builder to be ordered to liquidate by a Hong Kong court.

Funding for developers has stayed weak since the government drew up a “white list” of property firms that are eligible for loans late last year. A broad gauge of financing for developers, including loans, bonds and proceeds from home sales, continued to shrink heavily in May, down 24% from a year earlier, latest official data showed.

Investors are yet to be convinced that the housing slump has reached a turning point. Shares of Chinese developers have slid further into a bear market, dropping more than 25% from a mid-May high.

