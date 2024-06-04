(Bloomberg) -- China’s top diplomat said more than two dozen countries have expressed backing for Beijing’s vision to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, days after China indicated it will skip an upcoming peace summit in Switzerland.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters on Tuesday that Russia and Ukraine have separately “affirmed most of the content” of the principles for a political solution that were laid out by China and Brazil in a joint statement last month.

He didn't specifically address Ukraine's core demand that Russia withdraw from all of its territory annexed since 2014 before any negotiations can start. In addition, the warring countries' presidents have refused to negotiate with each other.

The document called for an international conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine — an alternative to Kyiv’s peace plan which is backed by Western nations and due to be discussed at the Swiss gathering this month. Russia has not been invited.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last weekend accused Beijing of working with Moscow to undermine the talks, after China signaled it would not participate.

Wang said 26 nations have agreed to join — or are seeking ways to join — in the “common understandings” that China and Brazil have reached. He said a total of 45 countries have given “positive feedback” to the ideas, according to the foreign ministry.

Visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also “welcomed and commended” Beijing’s plans after the two met on Tuesday, Wang said. Turkey hosted the last direct Russia-Ukraine talks in April 2022.

Wang said on Tuesday that “conditions are not yet ready for peace talks,” adding that China will “make its own decisions” on participation in such meetings.

