(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s Citibanamex survey was published under its emblematic branding one last time, as parent company Citi prepares to split operations ahead of a proposed IPO of the local unit.

Future editions of the survey will be published under the Citi Research brand as a result of the institutional split that will lead to Citi Bank Mexico and Banamex (Banco Nacional de Mexico), economists said in an email with the results.

“The Economic Studies team thanks widely its contributors over the last couple of years of shared responsibility on this publication,” they wrote.

Citigroup is pressing ahead with its plans for a listing of its Banamex subsidiary, CFO Mark Mason said in an interview earlier this week. The bank plans an initial public offering for the business in 2025.

The New York-based bank sought to sell the unit but in 2023 scrapped the sale after intervention from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The survey of economists, which in its most recent edition cited forecasts from 36 local and foreign institutions, has been published since at least 2009, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.

The survey revised growth expectations downward to 2.1% in 2024 compared to a previous outlook of 2.2% growth. Economists also moved their expectations for a rate cut from Mexico’s central bank to August, from June in an earlier survey.

