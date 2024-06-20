(Bloomberg) -- Two activists from Just Stop Oil broke into the UK’s Stansted Airport early on Thursday and spray painted private planes hours after they said Taylor Swift’s private jet had landed, in a protest against carbon emissions by the wealthy.

Swift is playing a series of concerts in the country, though an airport official said that there was “nothing to suggest” her plane was affected. Two people were arrested shortly after 5 a.m., local police said. Runway operations were suspended for a short time but no flights were disrupted.

The incident is the latest in a series of high-profile protests recently undertaken by the group, which has focused on well-known art, monuments, celebrities and sporting events in an attempt to draw public attention to climate change. On Wednesday protesters covered the historic site Stonehenge in Wiltshire, UK, with orange powder paint. Earlier in June, the group sprayed powder paint outside Chester Cathedral during the wedding of British aristocrat the Duke of Westminster.

Videos released online by the group showed activists slicing through a fence at Stansted using a small circular saw, before running onto the airfield and spraying orange paint on airplanes.

“This system that is allowing extreme wealth to be accrued by a few, to the detriment of everyone else, is destroying the conditions necessary to support human life in a rapidly accelerating never-ending ‘cruel summer,’” said one of the two protestors, Cole Macdonald, 22, from Brighton, in an online statement referencing one of Swift’s hit songs.

Swift, whose world tour has been ongoing since March 2023, is one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. Her two Dassault Falcons spent 364 hours in the air last year, emitting around 1,216 metric tons of carbon dioxide. She bought carbon offsets equivalent to double her travel emissions before the tour began, her publicist told Bloomberg News earlier this year. Offsets are an imperfect means of managing carbon emissions, because of a lack of transparency and a wide variety of quality in the projects funded. Swift’s representative did not respond to a request for comment.

Simon Anslow, chief superintendent of the Essex Police, said that police presence at the airport would be heightened over the summer. “I would like to reassure passengers and the wider public that we are well prepared and resourced to deal with incidents of this nature,” he said.

