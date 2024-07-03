(Bloomberg) -- A Colorado dairy worker was found to be infected with bird flu, health officials said, the fourth such case in the US.

The worker reported symptoms of an eye infection — similar to three previous human cases in Michigan and Texas — and was treated with an antiviral, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. The worker was being monitored after previous exposure to an infected cow, the agency said in a statement.

More than 130 dairy herds in 12 states have reported cases of H5N1 in the outbreak that has been running rampant in cows this year. The risk to the general public remains low, but dairy workers should wear protective equipment when working with cattle, according to the Atlanta-based CDC.

